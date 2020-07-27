BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji League of Women Voters will hold a question and answer session with an emphasis on county candidates, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Cameron Park, 2609 Birchmont Drive NE.

The meeting gives voters a chance to meet and ask questions of the candidates running for county commissioner, mayor and city council, before the Aug. 11 primary election. Social distancing will be in place, and face masks are encouraged but not required.

Everyone is invited. For questions about the elections, visit www.VOTE411.org.