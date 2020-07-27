BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold "Yoga at South Shore" sessions at various times through the month of August at South Shore Park.

Participants will join Mandi from Unity Yoga at the South Shore Park for a gentle yoga practice suitable for any body, a release said.

Morning yoga will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. on Fridays, July 31, Aug. 7 and Aug. 14.

Evening yoga will be held from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Aug. 5, Aug. 12, Aug. 19.

Participants must pre-register, no registrations will be taken at the program. Cost is $25 per participant. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or email questions at jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 368-0422.