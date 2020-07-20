BEMIDJI -- This year’s modified National Alliance on Mental Illness "Do It Together" walk event is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26, and has a new format that will combine virtual “socially distanced” components with “real life” safe-distance celebrations.

All are encouraged to join with mental health supporters and advocates in a one-hour online meeting and to find out how to participate. Choose one of the meetings to learn more: 6 p.m. on July 30, 9 a.m. on July 31, noon on Aug. 4, noon on Aug. 5, or 2 p.m. on Aug. 6.

To register go to namimn.org or contact Julia at directorofdevelopment@namimn.org call (651) 645-2948 x104.