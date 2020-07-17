BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a series of Tabata classes from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, July 21, July 28 and Aug. 4, at South Shore Park.

Tabata is four minutes of high-intensity training, alternating between 20 seconds of max training followed by a 10-second rest for a total of eight rounds. These workouts are fast-paced, fun, and burn up tons of calories, a release said.

Participants are asked to bring a set of hand weights and a yoga mat. Cost is $25 per person. All participants must pre-register for the fitness programs, no drop-ins will be taken on site with 15 participants per class.

Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us for questions email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 368-0422.