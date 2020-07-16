BEMIDJI -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health Center are partnering to provide free online suicide prevention classes tailored to farming communities.

The class will be offered from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays, July 23, Aug. 6, Aug. 20, Sept. 3 and Sept. 17.

"This effort aims to change public perceptions in agricultural communities and better equip them to identify and help people who may be having thoughts of suicide," organizers said in a release. "The program, Question, Persuade, Refer for Agricultural Communities, helps individuals learn the three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide."

To register, go to namimn.org. For more information, call (651) 645-2948.