BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is all set for a Clue style game of 'Case of the Missing Rec Supplies,' around city parks.

Once registered each family will be emailed a game board and story. Only one person per family needs to register.

The department can also mail participants a copy of each. Clues will be hidden in the parks between July 20-31. Clue locations will be checked daily to make sure the clues are still hidden. Cost is $5 plus tax, per family. All families that solve the case will receive a Park and Rec goodie bag.

Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or email questions at jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 368-0422.