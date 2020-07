BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a 'Geocache Challenge' from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 13. There will be six geocache locations hidden throughout the city parks.

All families that find the locations will receive a Parks & Rec goodie bag. Participants only have to sign up one family member to gain access to the program. The cost is $5 per family.

Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or email chris.richardson@ci.bemidji.mn.us.