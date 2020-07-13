BEMIDJI -- The City of Bemidji's Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating parks and rec's month with Bonus Boxes. They still have their normal Rec on the Go, day camp in a box, going on all summer.

There are four different themed boxes: Beach, Campfire, Bike Challenge and Nature. Each box is packed with activities, supplies, crafts and other fun items, a release said.

The boxes are delivered to participants if they live within five miles of City Hall. For every program or event signed up for in July the participants will be entered to win weekly prizes.

For more information or to purchase a box visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 368-0422.