BEMIDJI -- Although the Beltrami County Fair has been canceled, board members are still looking to provide alternative activities at the fairgrounds this summer.

It was recently announced that a Horticulture Exhibits Tour is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, depending on weather conditions, the hours may change at a later date.

“For all of our citizens who love to grow flowers, plants, create garden art or other horticulture-related projects that you would usually enter at the fair annually, we have a proposition for you,” Beltrami County Fair board members said in a Facebook announcement.

For the event, gardeners are invited to submit one item, which must be accompanied by one person for the duration of the tour.

It will be held outside and spaced appropriately, and judges will consist of anyone wanting to drive around and view the entries while remaining in their vehicles.

The categories will include Patio Pots, Hanging Baskets and Garden Art; but there may be additional categories added.

Prizes will be awarded to the contestants for best in each category, and there will also be treats given to each vehicle after they conclude the tour.

More information and updates for the event will be posted in the weeks to come. For those with ideas for more categories, or to become a sponsor, call (218) 444-8169 and leave a message.

“Stay tuned for more information on this great way to display your efforts in the garden this year,” the announcement said.