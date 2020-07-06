BEMIDJI-- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a series of summer fitness classes July 10-29.

Participants can join Mandi from Unity Yoga at the South Shore Park for a gentle yoga practice suitable for any body or work up a sweat with Leah doing Tabata, a release said.

Morning classes will be held from 8 to 9 a.m., July 10, July 17 and July 24.

Evening classes will be held from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m., July 15, July 22 and July 29.

Tabata classes will be from 5:30 to 6 p.m., July 14, July 21 and July 28.

All participants must pre-register for the fitness programs, no drop-ins will be taken on site with 15 participants per class. The cost is $25 per participant.

Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For questions email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 368-0422.