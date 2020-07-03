FARGO — Believe it or not, one of the biggest summertime celebrations is here. It's time to double-click those grill tongs, patty up some burgers and toss some more ice in the cooler because it's time once again to celebrate the "birthday" of America.

Yes, Independence Day is here, but while this country may not currently feel like the most unified of places, it's still a time to come together with family (six feet apart, of course!) and enjoy a day out on the water or in the backyard.

And what better place to be celebrating? In a report recently released by WalletHub, the personal finance website listed North Dakota as the seventh most patriotic state in the nation, while the state's neighbor to the east, Minnesota, fell just a few spots below that to No. 9.

Source: WalletHub

To figure out the most (and least) patriotic states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key criteria: military and civic engagement. From there, they evaluated each key dimension using 13 different indicators of patriotism, including number of veterans versus civilian adults, share of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election, civics education requirements and more.

So how did Minnesota and North Dakota stack up?

According to this study, North Dakota finished with a total score of 60.41 of 100, while Minnesota fell just short of that with a 57.18. However, Minnesota held a "top five" spot in a couple individual categories, including "Highest Percentage of Adults who Voted in 2016 Presidential Election" (No. 5) and "Highest Volunteer Rate" (No. 2).

Both Minnesota and North Dakota were in the top five in the civic engagement part of the ranking, with Minnesota coming in at No. 4 and North Dakota ranking No. 5.

While 2020 may be a year of less extravagant get-togethers, there is still plenty of safe, socially distant fun to be had.