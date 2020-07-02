BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will be celebrating Parks and Rec's month with a beach themed box. Every time someone registers for one of the Park and Rec programs, events or boxes they will be entered to win a prize. Prizes will be drawn weekly.

Boxes will include:

Sand play toys

Outdoor scavenger hunt

Beach ball

Summer crafts

Frisbee

This box will ship/deliver on July 6. Boxes will be delivered within five miles of City Hall at no extra charge. Additional fees for mailing boxes to those who live outside the five mile zone.

Register at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or for questions, email jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us.