BEMIDJI -- When Will Robinson’s son asked him how they were going to celebrate the Fourth of July this year, something just didn’t feel right to him.

“That question really kind of bothered me, because I didn’t really know how to answer it,” he said. “As a Native American, that date, it’s always been a kind of a slap in the face I guess, of sorts.”

He began to form a plan to host an alternative celebration -- one that empowers Native American youth and honors the Seventh Generation.

The Seventh Generation principle is a part of a philosophy passed down through Native American people embracing the idea that the decisions we make today should result in a sustainable world seven generations into the future, Robinson explained. The time has come and we are the Seventh Generation and this is our time to come together and fulfill the prophecies of our people, he said.

“We wanted to create a new day, a new celebration for the Fourth of July honoring the Seventh Generation,” he said. “The Seventh Generation walk is just about uniting that people and taking back that day and that celebration.”

The event will take place at Diamond Point Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. rain or shine. Robinson said activities will take place under the pavilions in case of inclement weather.

Robinson hopes the event will also serve as a reminder to those celebrating the Fourth of July that they are doing so on Native American land.

“For people who are celebrating their independence on that day, I want them to remember that you guys are celebrating it on Native American land and that we’re still alive and we’re still proud. We’re the original people of this land,” he said. “We want to show that we’re a proud, peaceful, honorable people that are still here.”

At the event

Organizers ask that attendees wear face masks.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. attendees will gather at Diamond Point Park for food and sign making. There will be a DJ present playing music, and supplies for sign making will be available.

There will be water balloons and squirt guns available for children, and T-shirts will be given away to attendees.

Once enough people have gathered, the group will walk from Diamond Point Park along the lake to the waterfront where they will gather for a ceremony and prayer before heading back to Diamond Point Park.

Will Robinson, Audrey Thayer and Michael Fasthorse will be speaking at the event. A platform will be available for anyone else who wishes to speak.

Robinson stressed that this is a peaceful, family friendly event. He also stated that this event is for everyone, all are welcome.

“I would like to stress that this is an event welcome to all,” he said. “It’s meant for the Native American youth, to empower them, but it’s not exclusive to them. We believe any youth of our age is part of the Seventh Generation. The concept of it is just a prophecy that was passed down by Ojibwe people, but it’s not just about Native Americans, it’s about everybody in this generation and everything going on with the world.”

Robinson hopes this event will become an annual tradition.