BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji League of Women Voters will hold a question and answer session with candidates for mayor and city council from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 11, at Cameron Park, 2609 Birchmont Drive NE.

Social distancing will be in place, and face masks are encouraged but not required. The meeting gives voters a chance to meet and ask questions of the candidates for mayor and city council before the Aug. 11 primary election.

Everyone is invited. For questions about the elections, visit www.VOTE411.org.