FARGO — The One Fargo community celebration in Fargo wrapped up at around 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 5. The event was held to remember George Floyd, who died on Memorial Day at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Organizers were originally referring to it as a protest, but after meeting with city leaders and others this week, the group renamed the event "OneFargo" and are vocal about insisting it remains a family-friendly gathering.

OneFargo was held at Island Park downtown, near the gazebo.

Information and developments will be provided in real time here.

Spectators gather around the gazebo during the OneFargo celebration Friday, June 5, in Island Park, Fargo, that is meant to celebrate the life of George Floyd. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor
Spectators gather around the gazebo during the OneFargo celebration Friday, June 5, in Island Park, Fargo, that is meant to celebrate the life of George Floyd. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor
Fargo Police Officer Troy Nielsen poses for a photo with Muhend Abakar following the OneFargo celebration Friday, June 5, in Island Park, Fargo, that is meant to celebrate the life of George Floyd. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor
Fargo Police Officer Troy Nielsen poses for a photo with Muhend Abakar following the OneFargo celebration Friday, June 5, in Island Park, Fargo, that is meant to celebrate the life of George Floyd. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor
Organizers of the OneFargo event sing “Lean on Me’ by Bill Withers with a Fargo Police Department officer on Friday, June 5, at Island Park in Fargo. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
Organizers of the OneFargo event sing “Lean on Me’ by Bill Withers with a Fargo Police Department officer on Friday, June 5, at Island Park in Fargo. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
Jingle dress dancers preform at the end of the OneFargo celebration held in Island Park on Friday, June 5, in Fargo. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
Jingle dress dancers preform at the end of the OneFargo celebration held in Island Park on Friday, June 5, in Fargo. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
Wess Philome, one the OneFargo event organizers, speaks during the celebration in Island Park on Friday, June 5, in Fargo. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
Wess Philome, one the OneFargo event organizers, speaks during the celebration in Island Park on Friday, June 5, in Fargo. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
Presenters of the celebration in Island Park join together at the closing of a peaceful gathering to sing “Lean On Me” with the entire park. Ryan Stotts / Special to InForum
Presenters of the celebration in Island Park join together at the closing of a peaceful gathering to sing “Lean On Me” with the entire park. Ryan Stotts / Special to InForum
People hand out free food including Sandy's Donuts and drinks to attendees of One Fargo celebration June 5 at Island Park. Michael Vosburg / Special to InForum
People hand out free food including Sandy's Donuts and drinks to attendees of One Fargo celebration June 5 at Island Park. Michael Vosburg / Special to InForum
Man holds fist in the air as he sits and listens to speakers during One Fargo celebration at Island Park June 5. Emma Vatnsdal / Special to InForum
Man holds fist in the air as he sits and listens to speakers during One Fargo celebration at Island Park June 5. Emma Vatnsdal / Special to InForum
Moorehead Mayor Jonathan Judd addresses the crowd at One Fargo celebration at Island Park June 5. Michael Vosburg / Special to InForum
Moorehead Mayor Jonathan Judd addresses the crowd at One Fargo celebration at Island Park June 5. Michael Vosburg / Special to InForum
West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis. addresses the crowd at One Fargo celebration at Island Park June 5. Michael Vosburg / Special to InForum
West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis. addresses the crowd at One Fargo celebration at Island Park June 5. Michael Vosburg / Special to InForum
Attendees embrace each other at One Fargo celebration at Island Park in downtown Fargo. Robin Huebner / Special to InForum
Attendees embrace each other at One Fargo celebration at Island Park in downtown Fargo. Robin Huebner / Special to InForum
A line of One Fargo attendees kneel in solidarity. Robin Huebner / Special to InForum
A line of One Fargo attendees kneel in solidarity. Robin Huebner / Special to InForum
The crowd in Island Park takes to their knees, fists in the air, to honor George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. Ryan Stotts / Special to InForum
The crowd in Island Park takes to their knees, fists in the air, to honor George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. Ryan Stotts / Special to InForum
New graffiti art appeared June 5 in downtown Fargo and features names of victims killed by violence. Nearly all of the names are victims of shootings by active police officers. Micheal Vosburg / The Forum
New graffiti art appeared June 5 in downtown Fargo and features names of victims killed by violence. Nearly all of the names are victims of shootings by active police officers. Micheal Vosburg / The Forum
Man attends One Fargo celebration Friday, June 5 at Island Park in downtown Fargo. Ryan Stotts
Man attends One Fargo celebration Friday, June 5 at Island Park in downtown Fargo. Ryan Stotts
These brick pallets reported in Moorhead were near a construction site along the Red River. The Moorhead Police Department worked with the owner to have them removed. City of Moorhead photo
These brick pallets reported in Moorhead were near a construction site along the Red River. The Moorhead Police Department worked with the owner to have them removed. City of Moorhead photo
The North Dakota Army National Guard was stationed across the city of Fargo on Friday, June 5. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
The North Dakota Army National Guard was stationed across the city of Fargo on Friday, June 5. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
Posters of black men and women from around the nation who died while in custody or in confrontations with police, are displayed in the windows of Atomic Coffee on Broadway in downtown Fargo on Friday, June 5. Helmut Schmidt / The Forum
Posters of black men and women from around the nation who died while in custody or in confrontations with police, are displayed in the windows of Atomic Coffee on Broadway in downtown Fargo on Friday, June 5. Helmut Schmidt / The Forum