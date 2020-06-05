FARGO — The One Fargo community celebration in Fargo wrapped up at around 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 5. The event was held to remember George Floyd, who died on Memorial Day at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Organizers were originally referring to it as a protest, but after meeting with city leaders and others this week, the group renamed the event "OneFargo" and are vocal about insisting it remains a family-friendly gathering.

OneFargo was held at Island Park downtown, near the gazebo.

Information and developments will be provided in real time here.

Hear Robin Huebner's emotional interview

Photos from Forum reporters