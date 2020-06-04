George Floyd’s casket is carried out to the hearse after a family memorial service on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
George Floyd’s casket is carried out to the hearse after a family memorial service on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Jwokamer Debock of Minneapolis bows her head in prayer during a family memorial service for George Floyd broadcast outside on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Jwokamer Debock of Minneapolis bows her head in prayer during a family memorial service for George Floyd broadcast outside on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
George Floyd’s casket is carried out to the hearse after a family memorial service on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
George Floyd’s casket is carried out to the hearse after a family memorial service on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Observers listen to a family memorial service for George Floyd broadcast into the streets on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Observers listen to a family memorial service for George Floyd broadcast into the streets on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Mourners take a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds outside a family memorial service for George Floyd on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Mourners take a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds outside a family memorial service for George Floyd on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
George Floyd’s casket is carried out to the hearse after a family memorial service on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
George Floyd’s casket is carried out to the hearse after a family memorial service on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Mourners embrace as they take a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds outside a family memorial service for George Floyd on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Mourners embrace as they take a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds outside a family memorial service for George Floyd on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
George Floyd’s casket is carried out to the hearse after a family memorial service on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
George Floyd’s casket is carried out to the hearse after a family memorial service on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
A photo of George Floyd is carried out after the memorial service on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
A photo of George Floyd is carried out after the memorial service on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Kameron Anderson, 9, hugs his mom, Michelle while listening to a family memorial service for George Floyd on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Kameron Anderson, 9, hugs his mom, Michelle while listening to a family memorial service for George Floyd on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Alexi Kleinschmidt of Minneapolis observes during a family memorial service for George Floyd broadcast outside on the street on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Alexi Kleinschmidt of Minneapolis observes during a family memorial service for George Floyd broadcast outside on the street on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Minneapolis African American Professional Firefighters take a knee outside a family memorial service for George Floyd on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Minneapolis African American Professional Firefighters take a knee outside a family memorial service for George Floyd on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Observers listen to a family memorial service for George Floyd broadcast into the streets on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Observers listen to a family memorial service for George Floyd broadcast into the streets on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Cortez Hollis of Minneapolis bows his head in prayer during a family memorial service for George Floyd broadcast outside on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Cortez Hollis of Minneapolis bows his head in prayer during a family memorial service for George Floyd broadcast outside on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Observers hold their arms up and chant George Floyd’s name outside a family memorial service for George Floyd on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Observers hold their arms up and chant George Floyd’s name outside a family memorial service for George Floyd on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
logo
People gather at a makeshift memorial to George Floyd, Thursday, June 4, in Minneapolis, near where he died in police custody. Hundreds are expected to attend a memorial service for Floyd in Minneapolis on Thursday. Peter Van Agtmael / © 2020 The New York Times
People gather at a makeshift memorial to George Floyd, Thursday, June 4, in Minneapolis, near where he died in police custody. Hundreds are expected to attend a memorial service for Floyd in Minneapolis on Thursday. Peter Van Agtmael / © 2020 The New York Times
People get their temperatures checked before entering the chapel at North Central University for a memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis, Thursday, June 4. Floyd, an African-American man, died in Minneapolis police custody. Alyssa Schukar / © 2020 The New York Times
People get their temperatures checked before entering the chapel at North Central University for a memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis, Thursday, June 4. Floyd, an African-American man, died in Minneapolis police custody. Alyssa Schukar / © 2020 The New York Times
Mourners carried the coffin of George Floyd on Thursday, June 4, to the site of a memorial service in his honor in Minneapolis. Floyd, an African-American man, died in Minneapolis police custody. Joshua Rashaad McFadden / © 2020 The New York Times
Mourners carried the coffin of George Floyd on Thursday, June 4, to the site of a memorial service in his honor in Minneapolis. Floyd, an African-American man, died in Minneapolis police custody. Joshua Rashaad McFadden / © 2020 The New York Times
logo
A hearse sits outside a family memorial service for George Floyd on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
A hearse sits outside a family memorial service for George Floyd on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
A hearse sits outside a family memorial service for George Floyd on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
A hearse sits outside a family memorial service for George Floyd on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)