BEMIDJI -- A community contra dance will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW.

The public is invited to come learn and dance to live music by Four Mile Portage of Duluth, with calling by Wendy Greenberg. Everything is taught by the caller, no experience or partners necessary. A free will donation is suggested but not required.

For more information find “Bemidji Contra Dance” on Facebook.