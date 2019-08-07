RED WING, Minn. — Visitors to the fantasy kingdom at Renaissance Festival in Shakopee each year see dozens of interesting characters walking around the grounds. One of those characters is the Dragon Lady.

“I am known as the Dragon Lady, because I walk around with a six-and-a-half foot dragon on my shoulder,” said the woman known as Krafty Kathy Goodman in Red Wing.

Goodman is especially excited for the start of this year’s Renaissance Festival on Saturday, Aug. 17, because she will have a new exhibit on display.

“They called me last fall and asked if I would be interested in helping them create something down in the Fairy Wing Forest with dragons,” Goodman said. “They built a nest there, and I gave them a baby dragon about 2 feet high to put in the nest.”

Now, Goodman has spent three months creating a mother dragon for the nest.

“She is about 29-and-a-half feet long and 8 feet high,” Goodman said. “She is made out of PVC pipe for the inside framing, and the rest is couch foam I covered it with fabric, and I am painting her. Then I am covering her with Flex Seal to allow her to be outdoors.”

Goodman built the dragon in her basement before moving the pieces to her garage where she assembled the body, the 4-foot head, and wings. The Renaissance Festival sent a truck to Red Wing to pick up the dragon and deliver her to Shakopee.

“In the Fairy Wing Forest, you go down some steep steps,” Goodman explained. “There is a fallen tree, and she is going to be laying on the fallen tree which is right next to her nest.”

Goodman has made dragon puppets for several years, and she often looked at the Fairy Wing Forest area when she was walking around the festival with her dragon on her shoulder.

“I thought it would be cool to be involved in something down there,” she said. “When they called me about making the dragon, I said yes. I have been walking around there with my dragons for at least 10 years. I’ve got an identity there.”



