NEW LONDON, Minn. — About 300 bicyclists will be on central Minnesota highways this week for the annual Bicycling Around Minnesota event.

The tour will go through New London and Spicer, where participants will take in local events including the 100th anniversary of Sibley State Park and the Little Crow Ski Show.

The ride, which begins Thursday, Aug. 15, and ends Sunday, Aug. 18, will begin and end in St. Joseph.

Bicyclists will ride 60-70 miles each day on paved trails — like the Glacial Lakes Trail and Lake Woebegon Trail — and on state highways and local roads.

The tour will go through a number of communities, including Sauk Centre, Brooten, New London, Spicer, Hutchinson, Forrest City and Darwin before returning to St. Joseph.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a statement with a reminder that “all travelers” share the road and must follow all traffic safety laws and not drive distracted.

“The law is clear — bicyclists and motorists share responsibility,” according to MnDOT, which offered the following safety tips:

Bicyclists may ride on all Minnesota roads, except where restricted, such as interstates, and should ride on the road and in the same direction as traffic.

Motorists and bicyclists must yield the right of way to each other.

Both must obey all traffic control signs and signals.

Bicyclists should signal their turns and ride in a predictable manner and must use a headlight and rear reflectors when it’s dark.

Motorists must maintain a 3-foot clearance at all times when passing a bicyclist. It’s the law.