Cass Lake Legion Bazaar on Dec. 1
CASS LAKE -- The Cass Lake American Legion Auxiliary will hold its annual bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the White Earth Community Building (the old Legion Building).
The event will include many craft and vendor tables, a Treasure Chest drawing, bake sale, white elephant sale and Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be there to take pictures with children. There will also be craft activities and treats for children. Lunch will be Wild Rice soup or chili and fry bread.