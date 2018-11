Weavers Guild to meet at library Dec. 1

BEMIDJI -- The monthly meeting of the Jackpine Spinners and Weavers Guild will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday Dec. 1, at the Bemidji Public Library meeting room, 509 America Ave. NW. You can bring your projects that you are working on and bring two dozen cookies to share, and there will be a snow-and-tell program. If you have any questions, call or text Patti at (218) 689-8943.