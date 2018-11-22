Gull Lake Christmas Tour on Dec. 1-2

Starting the tour, travelers will leave Highway 71 and find Darla Jares’ “Junk and Disorderly” antique and collectable shop. Next up is the Fiber and Basketry artist’s shop of Eve Sumsky. Following that shop is artist/author Don Houseman’s warm and picturesque lakeside studio "Stuff On Paper," where shoppers will find his acrylic paintings, woodcut prints, note cards and children’s books. The Gull Lake Christmas Tour culminates at another lakeside studio of artist Terry Honstead on Quarter Horse Circle to view her creations in paintings, trivets, coasters and jewelry.