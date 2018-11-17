Holiday Tree Cutting at Rydell, Glacial Ridge

Participants will need to stop at the Glacial Ridge Project Office, located 3 miles south of U.S. Highway 2 on Highway 32, (5.5 miles west of Mentor) to register and get a map to the tree cutting site. There will be coffee, hot apple cider, and cookies available at the check-in station for this fun, family event. Please ensure children are dressed appropriately for the weather.

A variety of conifers, including long-needled pine and short-needled spruce trees will be available for hand cutting only. Bring a hand saw (no chainsaws allowed) to cut your own tree.

A few hand saws will be available for use, for those who do not have their own.

For more information, call (218) 687-2229, ext. 10.