Holiday Tree Cutting at Rydell, Glacial Ridge
MENTOR, Minn. -- The Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association will host the annual Holiday Tree Cutting Event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the south-central portion of Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge (formerly the Lee Nursery) on state Highway 32. Signs will be up along the highway, marking the event location.
Participants will need to stop at the Glacial Ridge Project Office, located 3 miles south of U.S. Highway 2 on Highway 32, (5.5 miles west of Mentor) to register and get a map to the tree cutting site. There will be coffee, hot apple cider, and cookies available at the check-in station for this fun, family event. Please ensure children are dressed appropriately for the weather.
A variety of conifers, including long-needled pine and short-needled spruce trees will be available for hand cutting only. Bring a hand saw (no chainsaws allowed) to cut your own tree.
A few hand saws will be available for use, for those who do not have their own.
For more information, call (218) 687-2229, ext. 10.