Parks and Rec plans sailing lessons
BEMIDJI The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host sailing lessons from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18, at the Diamond Point Park Outdoor Program Center. The cost is $32 per participant. The class will include instruction on boat components, rigging, capsize skills, points of sail, trimming and more, a press release said. Children must be accompanied by an adult for all skill levels. For more information, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1850.