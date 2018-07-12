Sanford Bemidji to host diabetes seminar
BEMIDJI – Sanford Bemidji Diabetes Education is hosting its free “Living Well with Diabetes” gathering from 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17, in Conference Room C at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center (hospital). Attendees do not need to register ahead of time.
This month, Sanford Health registered nurse Susan Diaz will discuss non-insulin diabetic medications. “Living Well with Diabetes” meetings offer information and support for managing diabetes. The group meets the third Tuesday of each month.