For the sixth straight year Zastoupil and the kids are selling lemonade and baked goods to purchase school supplies for children in need. Zastoupil finds that having a school supply drive like this can benefit both the children receiving the supplies and those who volunteer to help out.

"Any time you can give to others that can benefit from what you have is good. And it shows them that we are quite fortunate, and there are a lot of kids out there that aren't. They all love helping others," Zastoupil said.

"It's important for everybody to start school off on the right track, and these guys all get new school supplies every year so it's good they give back."

In 2017, the group raised $5,000, enough to fill eight carts. The goal that year was set as $5,000 to honor the five years they had been doing this.

The goal this year? "If we can reach $5,000 again this year, that would be awesome," Zastoupil said.

Last year, 5,800 Clay and Cass County students were equipped with backpack and school supplies according to United Way Marketing and Brand Management Director Kristina Hein.

The public can donate money and school supplies until July 27.

All supplies will be distributed to families in need on August 4 and 7 at the Fargodome.