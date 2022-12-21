DrumFit fitness class series set for Jan. 5-25

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Bemidji Community Education are partnering to offer fitness opportunities with DrumFit on Thursdays, Jan. 5-26, at the Paul Bunyan Center, 502 Minnesota Ave. NW.

DrumFit combines cardio, music, dance, rhythm and drumming together for one amazing workout, a release said.

The cost per person for all four weeks is $40 and participants must pre-register. For more information visit the Bemidji Community Education website or call (218) 333-3284.