Driver Discount Program refresher course available

BEMIDJI — The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer a 55-plus driver discount refresher course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

These courses can bring a savings of up to 10% on auto insurance, a release said. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies participants for the discount. To maintain the discount, the four-hour refresher course must be completed every three years.

A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor will update attendees on defensive driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety, the release said.

The cost of each four-hour refresher course is $24. For course and registration information, call (888) 234-1294.