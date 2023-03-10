6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

Driver Discount Program refresher course available

The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer a 55-plus driver discount refresher course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

112520.N.BP.SENIOR.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 10, 2023 09:56 AM

These courses can bring a savings of up to 10% on auto insurance, a release said. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies participants for the discount. To maintain the discount, the four-hour refresher course must be completed every three years.

A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor will update attendees on defensive driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety, the release said.

The cost of each four-hour refresher course is $24. For course and registration information, call (888) 234-1294.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
