Community
News reporting
News reporting
Driver Discount Program refresher courses available

The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer 55-plus driver discount refresher courses from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the senior center.

112520.N.BP.SENIOR.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 13, 2023 08:31 AM
BEMIDJI — The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer 55-plus driver discount refresher courses from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

These courses can bring a savings of up to 10% on auto insurance, a release said. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies participants for the discount. To maintain the discount, the four-hour refresher course must be completed every three years.

A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor will update attendees on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety, the release said.

The cost of each four-hour refresher course is $24. For course and registration information, visit driverdiscountprogram.com or call (888) 234-1294.

