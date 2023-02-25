99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Dr. Seuss birthday celebration set for March 2

The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a celebration for Dr. Seuss' birthday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, at the Historic Carnegie Library, 317 Fourth St. NW.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 25, 2023 04:42 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a celebration for Dr. Seuss' birthday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, at the Historic Carnegie Library, 317 Fourth St. NW.

Participants can drop in anytime during the event to hear stories, create crafts, enjoy some tasty snacks and more, a release said.

The maximum number of participants is 50 people. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Carnegie and is free to attend. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
