Dr. Seuss birthday celebration set for March 2

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a celebration for Dr. Seuss' birthday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, at the Historic Carnegie Library, 317 Fourth St. NW.

Participants can drop in anytime during the event to hear stories, create crafts, enjoy some tasty snacks and more, a release said.

The maximum number of participants is 50 people. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Carnegie and is free to attend. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.