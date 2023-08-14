Dr. Alan Christianson book discussion set for Aug. 24 at Four Pines Bookstore

BEMIDJI — Four Pines Bookstore is set to host New York Times bestselling author Dr. Alan Christianson for a discussion on his newest book, "The Hormone Healing Cookbook," at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The cookbook provides over 75 dietary solutions to hormone imbalances, such as fatigue, insomnia and weight gain, a release said. His other books include "The Adrenal Reset Diet," "The Metabolism Reset Diet," and "The Thyroid Reset Diet."

Christianson, a naturopathic medical doctor, specializes in natural endocrinology and founded Integrative Health, a physician group dedicated to helping those with thyroid disease, the release said. He has been named Top Doctor in Phoenix Magazine and has appeared in many national TV shows.

The book discussion is free to attend, but attendees are asked to RSVP for a seat at the event. Contact Four Pines Bookstore to RSVP at (218) 497-2665.