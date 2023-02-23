99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Don Ricke Scholarship Fund seeks applicants

The TEAM Industries – Don Ricke Scholarship Fund is seeking qualified students to apply for the 2023 scholarship round. The deadline to apply is April 15.

By Pioneer Staff Report
February 23, 2023 11:08 AM

BEMIDJI — The TEAM Industries – Don Ricke Scholarship Fund, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, is seeking qualified students to apply for the 2023 scholarship round.

The intent of the scholarship is to develop career opportunities in northwest Minnesota by helping students pursuing post-secondary education with a preference for those studying engineering, machine tool trades and technology-related fields, a release said.

Scholarships are offered as a one-time award to local high school graduates. Previous recipients may reapply for a second-year scholarship with proof of successful completion of first year of study. Renewals are not guaranteed.

Students must have or will graduate from Bemidji (ISD 31), Bagley (ISD 162), Bertha-Hewitt (ISD 786), Blackduck (ISD 32), Cass Lake (ISD 115), Clearbrook-Gonvick (ISD 311), Detroit Lakes (ISD 22), Fosston (ISD 601), Frazee-Vergas (ISD 23), Hawley (ISD 150), Kelliher (ISD 36), Lake Park Audubon (ISD 889), Laporte (ISD 306), Nevis (ISD 308), Park Rapids (ISD 309), and WinEMac (ISD 609). Preference will be given to a high school graduating student (senior).

Applications for the scholarship are being accepted through April 15. Applications are completed online at nwmf.org, click on “Scholarships” on the home page.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
