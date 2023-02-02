Dennis Doeden and Friends to perform Valentine's concert

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will host Dennis Doeden and Friends for a Valentine's concert at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.

The event is free and open to the public, a freewill donation is appreciated. All proceeds will be donated to the senior center. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.