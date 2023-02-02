Dennis Doeden and Friends to perform Valentine's concert
The Bemidji Senior Center will host Dennis Doeden and Friends for a Valentine's concert at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
The event is free and open to the public, a freewill donation is appreciated. All proceeds will be donated to the senior center. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program will provide free tax preparation assistance, especially for ages 50 and older or with a low to moderate income, Feb. 6 through April 14 at the senior center.
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Daddy-Daughter Dance from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive S.
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a series of yoga classes "Yoga to Build Immunity and Vitality" from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays, Feb. 6-20, at the Carnegie Library.
The Parkinson's Support Group is set to meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Sanford Health Windsong, 1010 Anne St. NW.