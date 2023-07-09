Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Defensive Driving Refresher Courses set for July 12, 25

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:00 PM

BEMIDJI — Defensive Driving Refresher Courses will be offered on Wednesday, July 12, and Tuesday, July 25, through Zoom.

The courses will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 12 and from 5 to 9 p.m. on July 25.

The four-hour refresher courses are for drivers age 55 and older that have already had an eight-hour beginner's course and want to continue receiving a discount on their insurance. The instructor for the classes will be retired Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Mike Flatley.

The cost of the course is $14. To pre-register, contact (218) 750-3189 or email mnflats@hotmail.com.

For more information on Flatley's upcoming courses, visit mndefensivedriving.blogspot.com.

