Defensive Driving Refresher Courses scheduled

Defensive Driving Refresher Courses will be offered from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, through Zoom.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:20 AM

BEMIDJI — Defensive Driving Refresher Courses will be offered from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, through Zoom.

The four-hour refresher courses are for drivers age 55 and older that have already had an eight-hour beginner's course and want to continue receiving a discount on their insurance. The instructor for the classes will be retired Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Mike Flatley.

The cost of the course is $14. To pre-register, contact (218) 750-3189 or email mnflats@hotmail.com.

For more information on Flatley's upcoming courses, visit mndefensivedriving.blogspot.com.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
