Community

Defensive Driving Refresher Courses scheduled

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:31 PM

BEMIDJI — Defensive Driving Refresher Courses will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, and from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, through Zoom.

The four-hour refresher courses are for drivers age 55 and older that have already had an eight-hour beginner's course and want to continue receiving a discount on their insurance. The instructor for the classes will be retired Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Mike Flatley.

The cost of the course is $14. To pre-register, contact (218) 750-3189 or email mnflats@hotmail.com.

For more information on Flatley's upcoming courses, visit mndefensivedriving.blogspot.com.

By Pioneer Staff Report
