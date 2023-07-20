Defensive Driving Refresher Courses scheduled

BEMIDJI — Defensive Driving Refresher Courses will be offered from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, through Zoom.

The four-hour refresher courses are for drivers age 55 and older that have already had an eight-hour beginner's course and want to continue receiving a discount on their insurance. The instructor for the classes will be retired Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Mike Flatley.

The cost of the course is $14. To pre-register, contact (218) 750-3189 or email mnflats@hotmail.com.

For more information on Flatley's upcoming courses, visit mndefensivedriving.blogspot.com.