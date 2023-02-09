99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Defensive Driving Course set for Feb. 21

A Defensive Driving Course will be offered from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, through Zoom.

By Pioneer Staff Report
February 09, 2023 02:56 PM
BEMIDJI — A Defensive Driving Course will be offered from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, through Zoom.

The four-hour refresher courses are for drivers age 55 and older that have already had an eight-hour beginner's course and want to continue receiving a discount on their insurance. The instructor for the classes will be retired Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Mike Flatley.

The cost of the course is $14. To pre-register contact (218) 750-3189 or email mnflats@hotmail.com. For more information on Mike Flatley's upcoming courses visit mndefensivedriving.blogspot.com.

