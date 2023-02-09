Defensive Driving Course set for Feb. 21
A Defensive Driving Course will be offered from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, through Zoom.
The four-hour refresher courses are for drivers age 55 and older that have already had an eight-hour beginner's course and want to continue receiving a discount on their insurance. The instructor for the classes will be retired Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Mike Flatley.
The cost of the course is $14. To pre-register contact (218) 750-3189 or email mnflats@hotmail.com. For more information on Mike Flatley's upcoming courses visit mndefensivedriving.blogspot.com.
Caitlin Klejeski and Kelly Cochran were each awarded a P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education Grant from the P.E.O. Sisterhood.
Headwaters Music and Arts will kick off the next segment of its Rock Band program from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.
Nathaniel Golden of Bemidji was selected among 22 others for the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association scholarship program.
The Hubbard County Soil and Water District will host a Grazing Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Guthrie Community Center, 44255 Rail Road.