David Wall to present at Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning

NELL's spring series continues with "Understanding Equality and Equity When Society Seems to be Confused" at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at the Embassy Community Center, 603 Third St. NE.

David Wall
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:38 AM

FOSSTON — Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning's spring series continues with David Wall presenting "Understanding Equality and Equity When Society Seems to be Confused" at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at the Embassy Community Center, 603 Third St. NE in Fosston.

Wall has spent 20 years working as a missionary linguist in Papua New Guinea, during his tenure in the country, he and his family lived among an isolated tribal group in the rainforest learning their language and culture.

The experience of living among remote tribal people gave him the opportunity to learn how to navigate the delicate issues of equality and equity, a release said.

Doors open at 9 a.m. with the program starting at 9:30 a.m.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
