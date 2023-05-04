David Wall to present at Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning

FOSSTON — Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning's spring series continues with David Wall presenting "Understanding Equality and Equity When Society Seems to be Confused" at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at the Embassy Community Center, 603 Third St. NE in Fosston.

Wall has spent 20 years working as a missionary linguist in Papua New Guinea, during his tenure in the country, he and his family lived among an isolated tribal group in the rainforest learning their language and culture.

The experience of living among remote tribal people gave him the opportunity to learn how to navigate the delicate issues of equality and equity, a release said.

Doors open at 9 a.m. with the program starting at 9:30 a.m.