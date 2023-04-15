99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

David Jones to present on the Statue of Liberty at NELL meeting

David Jones will present “The Statue of Liberty: Two Decades of Effort, Almost Impossible Odds” at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at Faith Lutheran Church, 32 Bagley Ave. NW.

IMG_4054.jpg
David Jones
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:33 PM

BAGLEY — Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning's spring series continues with David Jones presenting “The Statue of Liberty: Two Decades of Effort, Almost Impossible Odds” at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at Faith Lutheran Church, 32 Bagley Ave. NW.

"The Statue of Liberty stands proudly in New York Harbor, but how did the Statue come to be? What does it symbolize? Join us for a compelling look at the idea, the construction and the meaning," the release said.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. Light refreshments will be served.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Students of the month March.jpg
Community
Bemidji Middle School announces fine arts students of the month
April 15, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Otto Bremer Trust web art
Community
Bemidji area organizations receive $405,000 in grants from the Otto Bremer Trust
April 15, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
knights of columbus 2023.jpg
Community
Knights of Columbus donate $2,500 to Bemidji Community Food Shelf
April 15, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Latz senate floor.JPG
Minnesota
Senate DFL public safety budget includes funding for gun control
April 14, 2023 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
courts2.jpg
Local
Former Bagley school resource officer Neil Dolan pleads guilty to additional sexual abuse charges
April 13, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Region 2 Arts Council web art
Arts and Entertainment
Region 2 Arts Council awards $18,000 in Individual Artist Grants 
April 13, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
2136500+police.jpg
Local
1 dead after fatal stabbing in Ponemah
April 14, 2023 07:42 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report