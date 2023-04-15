David Jones to present on the Statue of Liberty at NELL meeting

BAGLEY — Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning's spring series continues with David Jones presenting “The Statue of Liberty: Two Decades of Effort, Almost Impossible Odds” at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at Faith Lutheran Church, 32 Bagley Ave. NW.

"The Statue of Liberty stands proudly in New York Harbor, but how did the Statue come to be? What does it symbolize? Join us for a compelling look at the idea, the construction and the meaning," the release said.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. Light refreshments will be served.