Cups and Pints of Grace events to be held monthly

BEMIDJI — A Community Called Grace is hosting monthly theological discussions in Bemidji.

On the second Saturday of each month, there will be a meeting starting at 10 a.m. at the Coffee District, 501 Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

On the third Thursday of each month, there will be a meeting starting at 6 p.m. at Bemidji Brewing, 211 America Ave. NW.

The purpose of the meetings is to discuss faith, philosophy, meaning and ideas. For more information contact (218) 444-5302.