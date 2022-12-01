Cups and Pints of Grace events to be held monthly
A Community Called Grace is hosting monthly theological discussions in Bemidji.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BEMIDJI — A Community Called Grace is hosting monthly theological discussions in Bemidji.
On the second Saturday of each month, there will be a meeting starting at 10 a.m. at the Coffee District, 501 Paul Bunyan Drive SE.
On the third Thursday of each month, there will be a meeting starting at 6 p.m. at Bemidji Brewing, 211 America Ave. NW.
The purpose of the meetings is to discuss faith, philosophy, meaning and ideas. For more information contact (218) 444-5302.
Bemidji State's Department of Social Work was recently awarded a $100,000 grant by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota to train students pursuing the university’s addictions certificate program.
The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Bemidji Community Education are partnering to offer DrumFit classes on Thursdays, Jan. 5-26, at the Paul Bunyan Center, 502 Minnesota Ave. NW.
The Sanford Center invites the public to ring in 2023 at its New Year's Eve Bash set for 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Sanford Center Ballroom, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Neighborhood Candy Cane Hunt on Dec. 28, in multiple parks around Bemidji.