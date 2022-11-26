Cub Scout Pack 32 of St. Philip's holds annual Turtle Races

The Cub Scouts of Pack 32 held their annual Turtle Race competition on Nov. 17 at St. Philips Catholic School.

Lions (kindergarten), Tigers (first graders), Wolfs (second graders), Bears (third graders) and Webelos (fourth and fifth graders) each competed within their dens.

"Lots of intense concentration was going on as Cub Scouts carefully guided their turtles to the finish line. Each scout received an awesome certificate for participating and ribbons were distributed to winners," a release said.

Lion Cub Scouts Üllr Klammer and Erin Bates compete in Pack 32's annual Turtle Races on Nov. 17 at St. Philip's. Contributed