Crafter's Club adventures available from Parks and Rec

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:43 PM

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a Crafter's Club from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays April 18 through May 9, at the City Park warming house, 1330 23rd St. NW.

The club will be for children ages 6-12 and participants can make fun crafts after school.

Classes are set for the following dates:

  • April 18: Terrific Tie Dye
  • April 25: Mystery Craft
  • May 2: Painting Party
  • May 9: Super String Art

The cost is $30 per person, snacks will be provided at each adventure. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218)-333-1862.

By Pioneer Staff Report
