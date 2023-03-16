Community Garden Plots available from Parks and Rec

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is now offering garden plots for rent at city parks.

Garden plots are available to rent in Nymore Garden, located in Nymore Park at 625 Miles Ave. SE; Rako Garden Site, located at 424 Rako Street SW; and Neighborhood Garden, located at 604 19th St. NW.

The garden areas are fenced and water is available. All plots run seasonally from May to October.

The cost of the plots ranges from $15 to $30, depending on the plot size. A limited number of plots are available and preference will be given to city residents. Garden plots should be available for planting by the end of May, a release said

Garden start-up kits will be available this year for $15. The kits have everything one needs to get their garden ready for planting. Each kit contains a bucket for supplies, a watering can, seed start tray, seeds and an informational packet on gardening, the release said.

To reserve a garden plot, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us . For more information, call (218) 333-1859.