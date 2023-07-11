Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Clearwater Lake Area Association to host annual meeting

The Clearwater Lake Area Association will host its annual meeting at noon on Saturday, July 15, at 27287 North Shore Drive.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:00 PM

BEMIDJI — The Clearwater Lake Area Association will host its annual meeting at noon on Saturday, July 15, at 27287 North Shore Drive.

Members and non-members are welcome to join and a potluck meal will be served. Attendees should bring a dish to share as well as a plate, utensils and a lawn chair. Coffee and lemonade will be provided.

The guest speaker will be Tom Hutchins, a conservation officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, with the annual meeting to follow.

Annual membership dues can be paid at the meeting, a release said.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
Parks and Rec to hold open skate event July 14
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
Parks and Rec to hold summer fitness classes
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Community
Defensive Driving Refresher Courses set for July 12, 25
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Greater Tuna1.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
'Greater Tuna' 2-person comedy opens July 14 at Bemidji's Chief Theater
5h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Itasca State Park.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Lake Itasca public water access closed through 2023 summer season
3h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
053123.N.BP.BHSGRADUATION 9.jpg
Local
Bemidji area high school graduation rates generally drop amidst statewide increase
3d ago
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Greater Bemidji web art 2023 copy.jpg
Local
Greater Bemidji seeks applications for child care expansion grants
4h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report