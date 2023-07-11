Clearwater Lake Area Association to host annual meeting

BEMIDJI — The Clearwater Lake Area Association will host its annual meeting at noon on Saturday, July 15, at 27287 North Shore Drive.

Members and non-members are welcome to join and a potluck meal will be served. Attendees should bring a dish to share as well as a plate, utensils and a lawn chair. Coffee and lemonade will be provided.

The guest speaker will be Tom Hutchins, a conservation officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, with the annual meeting to follow.

Annual membership dues can be paid at the meeting, a release said.