Clearwater County History Center to be closed during fair

SHEVLIN — The Clearwater County History Center in Shevlin will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 6 for the Clearwater County Fair.

Staff and volunteers will be at the Historical Society’s “Cabin in the Woods” at the County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. each day and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The fair time exhibit theme at the cabin is “Sportsman’s Paradise” with displays and photos all about hunting, fishing and camping and all the fun things Minnesotans do here in the summer.

"Want to share a photo of your big catch? Bring a copy to post on our bragging wall," a release said.

For more information, call (218) 785-2000 and leave a message.