Community

Clearwater County History Center to be closed during fair

The Clearwater County History Center in Shevlin will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 6 for the Clearwater County Fair.

Clearwater County History Center web art.jpg
The Clearwater County History Center is located at 264 First Street in Shevlin. (Pioneer file photo)
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:02 PM

Staff and volunteers will be at the Historical Society’s “Cabin in the Woods” at the County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. each day and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The fair time exhibit theme at the cabin is “Sportsman’s Paradise” with displays and photos all about hunting, fishing and camping and all the fun things Minnesotans do here in the summer.

"Want to share a photo of your big catch? Bring a copy to post on our bragging wall," a release said.

For more information, call (218) 785-2000 and leave a message.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
