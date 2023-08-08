Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Clearwater County History Center open for the weekend

Clearwater County History Center web art.jpg
The Clearwater County History Center is located at 264 First Street in Shevlin. (Pioneer file photo)
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:41 AM

SHEVLIN — The Clearwater County History Center in Shevlin will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Regular history center hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and during the summer months, the museum is also open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays or by appointment.

Admission is free but donations are welcome.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (218) 785-2000 and leave a message.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
