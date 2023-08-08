Clearwater County History Center open for the weekend

SHEVLIN — The Clearwater County History Center in Shevlin will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Regular history center hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and during the summer months, the museum is also open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays or by appointment.

Admission is free but donations are welcome.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (218) 785-2000 and leave a message.