Clearwater County History Center closed Labor Day weekend

The Clearwater County History Center in Shevlin will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, for Labor Day weekend.

Clearwater County History Center web art.jpg
The Clearwater County History Center is located at 264 First Street in Shevlin. (Pioneer file photo)
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 7:50 AM

SHEVLIN — The Clearwater County History Center in Shevlin will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, for Labor Day weekend.

The museum will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and continue with fall hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday – Friday and by appointment. Special weekend hours and events will be posted.

For more information, call the History Center at (218) 785-2000 or email clearwaterhistory@icloud.com.

