Clearwater County Historical Society to hold used book sale July 8-9

SHEVLIN — The Clearwater County Historical Society will hold a used book sale on Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9, at the History Center in Shevlin.

Hours of the sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The books will cost 25 cents each.

For more information, call the History Center at (218) 785-2000.