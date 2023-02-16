99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

Clearwater County Historical Society to hold annual meeting Feb. 26

The Clearwater County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Bagley Legion, 112 Main Ave. N.

February 16, 2023 10:58 AM

BAGLEY — The Clearwater County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Bagley Legion, 112 Main Ave. N.

Members and friends are invited to attend. The meeting includes the election of three directors and any other business brought before the board of directors.

Refreshments will be served and a program on “obsolete jobs” will be shown after the meeting.

For more information, contact the history center at (218) 785-2000.

